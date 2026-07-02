Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go) Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The advance booking for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha commenced in limited screenings on Wednesday. It has witnessed a considerable improvement in shows, but the momentum is yet to pick up. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day left)

According to Sacnilk, Alpha has registered advance booking worth 69.02 lakh (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has witnessed a considerable improvement in the last 24 hours, as the show count has also improved to 3,347. But one expects far more from a film starring renowned actors like Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

Over 17.6K tickets have been sold nationwide. Delhi is the best-performing circuit, contributing over 17 lakh in pre-sales. It is followed by Maharashtra, which stands at the second spot with 16 lakh+ worth of ticket sales. There is less than 24 hours until the big release. Shiv Rawail’s directorial must showcase exceptional growth in the next few hours to deliver a respectable collection in advance bookings.

Far away from Jigra!

Alia Bhatt’s last theatrical release, Jigra, had also accumulated 1.70 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in final advance booking for day 1. To match upto those figures, Alpha must showcase a jump of 146%. Only time will tell if the YRF‘s first female spy action thriller lives upto the expectations.

To stay out of the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026

The July 3, 2026, release may become the first spy thriller in YRF’s universe to clock a single-digit opening. With that, Alpha would stay out of the top 5 highest openers in Bollywood this year. It had to earn at least 14.1 crore to beat Cocktail 2 and secure the fifth spot.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Cocktail 2: 14.1 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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