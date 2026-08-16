Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Delivers A Success After 10 Years; Bollywood Sees Its 8th Success Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Awarapan 2 is performing beyond expectations now, especially given the mixed reviews and underwhelming promotional assets. Due to the nostalgia factor and Emraan Hashmi’s loyal fan base among a segment of moviegoers, the film has literally exploded at the Indian box office. Emraan’s dedicated audience was always there, and he was just one right film away from witnessing a resurgence of his crowd-pulling ability. Finally, now that the OG Emraan is back, the latest outing is having a riot at ticket windows. In the meantime, it has also emerged as a clean success.

Emraan Hashmi’s last success came in 2015

In the post-COVID era, Emraan had a couple of films with the potential of scoring well, but they failed to do so. This kept his poor box office run intact. For those who don’t know, his last clean success was Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, which was released in 2015. Against a budget of 35 crore, it scored 37.57 crore net, making it a decent success. Since then, the actor had a long dry spell.

Awarapan 2 ends Emraan’s 10-year dry spell at the Indian box office

Post-Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Emraan Hashmi witnessed 12 back-to-back theatrical failures: Azhar, Raaz: Reboot, Baadshaho, Why Cheat India, The Body, Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Selfiee, Tiger 3, Ground Zero, They Call Him OG, and Haq. Now, after 10 years, he has finally ended the disastrous run by delivering a clean success at the Indian box office with Awarapan 2.

Made on a budget of 45 crore, Awarapan 2 has earned 57.49 crore net in just 2 days. So, it is currently enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 12.49 crore, which equals 27.75% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, thus becoming a success in 2 days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crore

India net collection – 57.49 crore

ROI – 12.49 crore

ROI% – 27.75%

Verdict – Plus

Bollywood’s 8th success of 2026

By securing a plus verdict, Awarapan 2 has become Bollywood’s 8th successful film of 2026. Due to its terrific run, it has also emerged as the fastest Bollywood film of the year to become successful. It joined the list with Border 2, The Kerala Story 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Welcome To The Jungle, and Dhamaal 4.

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Becomes Kollywood’s 10th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News