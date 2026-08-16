Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, is running riot at the Indian box office. Riding on the nostalgia factor, the film is enjoying a tremendous response across the country despite mixed reviews. On Independence Day, it exploded, scoring well above 30 crore net, and today, on day 3, it is set to have a blast yet again, though a drop is expected. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

Ready to roar with 11,600+ shows

Coming to the show count first, the Awarapan sequel is on a roll. On the first day, it opened with 9,122 shows. Due to audience demand and craze, the show count was increased to 11,576 on the second day. Today, on Sunday, 26 more shows have been added, pushing the total count to 11,602. With such a show count, it is ready to explode.

Awarapan 2 enjoys solid advance bookings for day 3

On Independence Day, Awarapan 2 reached its peak, recording advance bookings worth 11.18 crore gross. For today, day 3, bookings dipped slightly, but it still amassed a solid 10 crore gross through advance ticket sales. If a comparison is made, bookings dropped by 10.55%, as expected, since the film was coming off a big national holiday. Compared to day 1’s 8.57 crore, it’s 16.68% higher.

Day 3 prediction: Targets 30 crore on the first Sunday!

Given the strong advance booking and an expected huge audience turnout through spot bookings, Awarapan 2 eyes 30 crore net at the Indian box office on its first Sunday, day 3. Yes, compared to day 2’s 34.09 crore, collections are likely to drop for obvious reasons. Night occupancy will decline across the country since tomorrow is a working day. As a result, the film won’t be able to replicate Independence Day’s performance. However, it could surprise us if the afternoon and evening shows perform better than yesterday.

With the opening weekend going close to 90 crore net, the Awarapan sequel is ready to emerge as a clean hit on its first Monday, day 4, itself, considering the budget of 45 crore.

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