Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 9: Becomes 8th Highest Grossing Mollywood Film of 2026 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film, Thudakkam, had a strong start at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film has maintained momentum as it enters its second weekend. The action thriller will have another week of uninterrupted run at the Kerala box office before new Onam releases take over the screens. Read the detailed box office report of Thudakkam here!

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 9 Days At The Box Office?

The film marking the debut of superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, had a great start at the box office during its opening weekend. The film saw a dip over its first week but maintained momentum. However, the movie did not see much of a jump on its second Saturday, which was Independence Day. The film earned 1.82 crore on the national holiday. This was a 64% growth from its Friday collection of 1.11 crore. The net total of the film after 9 days stands at 18.98 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 22.4 crore gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 14.05 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to 36.45 crore.

Week-wise Box Office Collection Of Thudakkam

Week 1: 16 crore

Day 8: 1.11 crore

Day 9: 1.82 crore

Total: 18.98 crore

Thudakkam Surpasses Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies

With a net total of 18.98 crore, Thudakkam has surpassed the lifetime of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. With this, Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial has become the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. The film is now all set to defeat the lifetime of Balan: The Boy. The Chidambaram directorial had earned 19.07 crore during its lifetime. Thudakkam will beat the film’s collection by the end of its second weekend, as it needs just 10 lakhs to surpass it. In the coming days, it will most likely beat the lifetime of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam.

Take A look at Mollywood’s Top 10 Grossers of 2026(India net):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3:110.36 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi:36.97 crore Patriot:31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore Thudakkam: 18.98 crore (9-days) Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore

More About Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Vismaya plays Meenu, a martial arts expert who puts her skills to good use when a devastating threat shatters her world. Mohanlal has a cameo in the film as Vismaya’s martial arts teacher.

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