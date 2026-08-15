Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Suriya Witnesses 56% Jump

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): A Blink Away From Entering Top 10 Tamil Films Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tamil superstar Suriya’s latest family drama, Vishwanath And Sons, is turning into a crowd-pleaser over the Independence Day weekend! Helmed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, the film took a good jump on Saturday, inching towards the 40 crore mark in 2 days with its net collection in India!

On day 2, the film witnessed strong evening footfalls across 5,100 shows in India, and registered an average overall occupancy of 59%. The two-day total net collection of the film stands in the range of 37 – 38 crore in India.

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 2 Estimates

Driven by strong word-of-mouth, early trend estimates indicate that the film earned between 22 – 24 crore in net collection in India on Saturday! After opening to a strong 15.15 crore collection on Friday, Vishwanath And Sons witnessed a massive 56% jump on Day 2, on August 15, day 2, Saturday.

While the 56% growth on Saturday brings good news, the film still has a long way to go to cover its budget of 130 crore. With a 2-day India Net collection reaching 37–38 crore, the emotional drama has achieved 29.2% of its total budget recovery. With Sunday expected to see an even higher turnout, the recovery percentage is set to jump substantially by the end of the opening weekend.

Vishwanath And Sons is sitting literally a blink away from matching Dhanush‘s Kara or pushing it out from the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films in India in 2026. Currently, Kara sits at number 10 with a lifetime net collection of 37.56 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Karuppu: 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan: 195.29 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 53.06 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore DC: 44.76 crore (8 days) LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 41.66 crore Kara: 37.56 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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