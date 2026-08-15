Awarapan 2 Box Office (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Independence Day holiday has turned into an absolute box office bomb for Emraan Hashmi. Following a monstrous opening day of 23.40 crore net collection, director Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2 has witnessed a brilliant jump on Saturday. The stands very close to a net collection of 60 crore at the box office! In just 2 days, it stands at 57-59 crore* at the box office.

Emraan Hashmi Delivers A Success!

The tragic romantic drama, co-starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, is capitalizing on the Independence Day weekend and a growing word-of-mouth! Mounted on a budget of 45 crore, Emraan Hashmi has delivered a success at the box office, recovering its entire budget.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

According to early trends, Awarapan 2 earned in the range of 34 – 36 crore at the box office on August 15, Saturday, day 2. The film registered an occupancy of 55% on day 2 across 10,490 shows. The film registered a jump of around 53% on day 2 from the opening day!

With a 2-day India Net collection already hovering around the 58-59 crore mark, Emraan Hashmi’s film might have surpassed, or be a few hours away from surpassing, the lifetime collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film earned a net collection of 59.29 crore in its lifetime!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 177.53 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore O Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 65.15 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Records: Emraan Hashmi Earns 201% Higher Than Entire Lifetime Total Of Awarapan + 3 Major Opening Records!

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