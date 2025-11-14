Ayushmann Khurrana has built a career out of choosing stories that are bold, entertaining, and socially relevant. With Thamma earning praise for horror-comedy storytelling, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his best work. From mystery thrillers to heartwarming comedies, here are five of his highest-rated films you shouldn’t miss.

1. Andhadhun

Streaming On: YouTube Movies, Apple TV (Rent), Prime Video

YouTube Movies, Apple TV (Rent), Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Director: Sriram Raghavan

Plot: The movie revolves around a blind piano player, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who was unwillingly involved in the murder of a retired actor. He played the role of a prime witness in the incident, about which he technically knew nothing. The film also features Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kaleshkar, and Manav Vij. The movie won four awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

2. Article 15

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Anubhav Sinha

Plot: In Laalgaon in Uttar Pradesh, two Dalit girls are seen trapped in a school bus by some men. Ayan Ranjan (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a St. Stephen’s College, Delhi graduate and an Indian Police Service officer, is assigned to Laalgaon as the Additional Superintendent of Police and is warmly welcomed by officers Brahmadatt Singh and Kisan Jatav. Ayan encounters various forms of caste discrimination as soon as he arrives in the village, and periodically shares what he observes during his investigation with his wife, Aditi (played by Isha Talwar), over the phone.

3. Vicky Donor

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (Rent) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: Shoojit Sircar

Plot: Ayushmann’s debut Vicky Donor broke stereotypes and opened new doors for Hindi cinema. Playing a sperm donor in a middle-class Delhi setup, Ayushmann’s charm and effortless humor made the film an instant hit. It was bold, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt. Even after more than a decade, Vicky Donor still feels fresh. The film also features Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, and Dolly Ahluwalia in the pivotal roles.

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Streaming On: Prime Video, Zee5 (Z5)

Prime Video, Zee5 (Z5) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Plot: The movie received a strong positive response from audiences during its theatrical run in 2017. The story follows a girl named Bitti who reads a book and feels that the main character is a lot like her. She decides to meet the author, who is actually her friend Chirag. The twist is that she does not know his real name is Pritam. Chirag then devises a plan to introduce his friend as Pritam, the author of the book, which leads to several amusing complications. The story explores how Bitti meets Chirag and the events that follow.

5. Bala

Streaming On: JioHotstar

JioHotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Amar Kaushik

Plot: In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana delivered Bala, a film that revolves around a bald man. The story follows a young man named Bala, also known as Balmukund Shukla, who is dealing with premature balding. As a result, he struggles in his daily life to meet social beauty standards. He tries everything to stop his hair loss, but nothing seems to work for him. The movie highlights the societal issues faced by many people who share the same problem. For this, Bala received three nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

