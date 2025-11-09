A new week has arrived, and that means new OTT releases. But you need an action plan. What to watch, where to watch it, when it’s releasing, and how to manage your time around it. Before you can do that, you need a guide with the basic information on when, where, and which titles are releasing. Koimoi has you covered in that department with our What to Watch This Week guide. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into this week’s watch guide.

Prime video

Bat-Fam Season 1 (Animated) (English)

November 10, 2025

This series continues the story of Merry Little Batman (2023) and focuses on Wayne Manor and the domestic life of the Caped Crusader alongside his crime-fighting endeavours. Members of the household include Bruce Wayne, his son Damian Wayne (Little Batman), Alfred Pennyworth, Alfred’s grand-niece Alicia, a mutated creature called Man-Bat, and a reformed supervillain named Claire, making for a uniquely challenging domestic situation.

Playdate (English)

November 12, 2025

An action comedy starring Kevin James and Alan Ritchson as two guardians of preteen boys. The boys are on a playdate, but something is not right, and soon they are being hunted, forcing all of them to go on the run.

Malice (English)

November 14, 2025

A British psychological thriller that follows a male nanny working for an ultra-rich family. However, he has sinister intentions toward them. But why is he doing this? Why is he targeting this family in particular? Is there a specific reason, or is it just random?

Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 3 (Hindi)

November 13, 2025

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi returns, this time investigating the mysterious appearance of a newborn baby in a hospital. No one knows where the child came from, who the mother is, or any other details. The case soon leads her to uncover a massive girl-smuggling network masterminded by Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi.

The Beast in Me (English)

November 13, 2025

This is a mini-series crime thriller about the disappearance of a real estate mogul’s wife, for which he becomes the prime suspect. After the incident, he moves to a new residence where his neighbor, a former author, lives. She has been struggling with grief after the death of her son and has stopped writing, feeling lost and disillusioned. However, when she learns about her neighbor’s mysterious past, she decides to write about him and gets drawn into his world.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (English)

November 12, 2025

This Christmas-themed romantic comedy centers on a family whose parents are going through a divorce. They decide to celebrate one last Christmas together for the sake of their children before selling the family home. However, things take an awkward turn when the father brings along his new, young, and successful girlfriend.

Jio Hotstar

Jurassic World Rebirth (English)

November 14, 2025

This is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The story follows a team venturing into a place where dinosaurs still live to obtain samples that could help develop a cure for heart disease. During their mission, they also rescue a shipwrecked family.

Eddington (English)

November 14, 2025

A neo-Western thriller starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Emma Stone, and others. The story is set in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and takes place in New Mexico amid a tense regional mayoral election.https://youtu.be/oL6jZqExlIk

Zee5

Dashavatar (Marathi)

November 14, 2025

A suspense thriller about a veteran Dashavatār performer who is about to retire. Before stepping away, he decides to do one final show. However, during that performance, strange supernatural elements emerge, blending reality, mythology, and the present, marking the beginning of a new journey for the protagonist.

