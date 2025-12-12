Dashavatar, the Marathi suspense thriller, originally premiered in theaters on September 12, 2025. It later became available on Zee5 on November 14, 2025. The film performed well critically and at the box office as well. But nearly a month after its OTT release, no one expected it to return to the theaters in a new language.

But that’s exactly what’s happening. Dashavatar is now getting a Malayalam theatrical release after its success as a Marathi thriller. This dubbed version hasn’t been promoted a lot, but it’s also worth noting that the Zee5 version doesn’t have a Malayalam dub yet.

Dashavatar Malayalam Dub Release Date

Dashavatar has been released in theatres today, on December 12, 2025, in its Malayalam dubbed version. Although it has not been released in many theaters, bookings are available on BookMyShow. Possibly due to limited promotion, most seats appear to be empty.

Plot Of Dashavatar

The film blends social issues, the bond between a father and son, folk art, and elements of supernatural fantasy. The movie is centered around Dashavatāra, a traditional folk theater performance that portrays the ten avatars of Lord Maha Vishnu. The protagonist is an ageing performer who struggles with night blindness, yet remains deeply devoted to his art, believing it to be a divine responsibility.

His son, worried about his father’s deteriorating health, urges him to step away from the demanding performance. When the son secures a job at a mining company, the father finally leaves the stage behind. But fate has other plans, and circumstances eventually lead him back to the art form he once cherished.

Cast & Crew

Subodh Khanolkar directed the film and co-wrote the script with Guru Thakur. The cast includes Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sidharth Menon, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and Abhinay Berde. The music is composed by A. V. Prafullachandra. The film is made under the banners of Ocean Art House and Ocean Film Company.

Check out the film’s trailer:

