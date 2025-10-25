Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sidharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others in key roles, was released last month, and it surprised everyone with its performance. While it was expected to perform well at the Indian box office, no one ever thought it would achieve 375% returns and emerge as the first super hit of the Marathi film industry in 2025. While it concluded its initial run a few days ago, the film will start its new innings in a different language. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the Marathi suspense thriller was theatrically released on September 12. It opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics, but among the ticket-buying audience, it secured mostly favorable word-of-mouth. Additionally, due to the strong pre-release buzz, the film performed well during its first two weeks, ultimately emerging as a massive success.

Dashavatar ended its initial box office run on a high note

After spending over five weeks in theatres, Dashavatar ended its theatrical run in the original Marathi version. It ended a whopping 23.75 crore net at the Indian box office at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, its domestic collection stands at 28.02 crore gross.

During the initial run, Dashavatar had a chance of hitting the 25 crore milestone, but it failed to reach there due to a slow pace. Now, it has got a second chance to achieve its goal.

Dashavatar to reach a major milestone with its Malayalam release?

After the grand success in Marathi, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer is all set to be released in the Malayalam language. Yes, you read that right! The super hit film will be hitting theatres in the Malayalam-dubbed version, making it the first Marathi film to achieve the feat. It is scheduled to release in Malayalam on November 21.

As Dashavatar gears up for its theatrical release, it has an opportunity to reach the 25 crore milestone. From the present position, it needs 1.25 crores more to achieve its goal. The task is challenging but not impossible. Let’s see if it gets there!

