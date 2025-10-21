Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, has concluded its run after spending over a month in theatres. After a decent start, the film gained momentum and emerged as a massive hit at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, it comfortably went past the 20 crore mark and raked in massive returns. It also became the first Marathi super hit of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Advertisement

The Marathi suspense thriller was theatrically released on September 12. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. The performances of the entire cast, especially Dilip Prabhavalkar, received praise. The overall concept and visuals were also praised. However, it was criticised for its underwhelming second half.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office?

Dashavatar enjoyed good pre-release buzz in the pre-release stage. Due to a solid trailer, it attracted a decent start of 60 lakh. Due to strong word of mouth and hype, the film showed an impressive trend in its first two weeks. After the first two weeks, it slowed down a bit, but it still managed to generate good earnings.

Eventually, after spending over five weeks in theatres, Dashavatar wrapped up its run at the Indian box office with a net collection of 23.75 crores. Including GST, it stands at 28.02 crore gross. It would have stayed in theaters for a few more days, but due to the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, its showcasing got impacted. Nonetheless, it’s a major success story of 2025.

Box office verdict of Dashavatar

Reportedly, the suspense thriller was made on a budget of 5 crores. Against it, it earned 23.75 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 18.75 crores. Calculated further, it enjoyed a staggering 375% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

Collection – 23.75 crores

ROI – 18.75 crores

ROI% – 375%

Verdict – Super Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection Day 26: No Double Century For Pawan Kalyan Despite Diwali Benefit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News