Kantara Chapter 1 is making the most of the Diwali holidays. It is the leading choice of the Hindi audience and is achieving milestones with every passing day. Rishab Shetty’s directorial has now surpassed Raid 2 to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 19 box office report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 19 Collection

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated 3.50 crores on day 19. It was a Diwali holiday, and the collections should have been at par with the Saturday earnings of 4.2 crores. But the mythological action film maintained a good hold with a slight drop of 16%. The overall box office collection in India reaches 181.12 crore net, which is about 213.72 crores in gross total.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 54.57 crores

Weekend 3: 12.95 crores

Day 19: 3.50 crores*

Total: 181.12 crores*

Kantara Chapter 1 is now a super-duper hit in Hindi!

Hombale Films has created the Kantara prequel at a reported cost of 60 crores in Hindi. In only 19 days, the makers have raked in returns of 121.12 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 202%. Rishab Shetty’s film is officially a super-duper hit at the box office!

Now the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 in Hindi

Jayaram and Rukmini Vasanth co-starrer has previously crossed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies, including Sky Force and Sikandar. It has now left behind Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to emerge as the #6 Hindi grosser of 2025. It now needs only 17.29 crores to beat Housefull 5 and officially enter the top 5.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 181.12 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (19 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 181.12 crores

ROI: 202%

Gross collection: 213.72 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

