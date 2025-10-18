The Hindi-dubbed version of Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, has emerged as a major success in its first two weeks and has entered its third week on a solid note. Instead of showing a drop, it witnessed an upward trend, and in the process, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

The Hindi market showed great support for Kantara, and the same is happening with the prequel. Riding high on ground-level buzz and favorable word-of-mouth, the film has been the first choice of moviegoers in the Hindi belt. After the successful first two weeks, it is still dominant in the number game due to the lack of big releases.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

On day 14, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned an estimated 3.65 crores, showing an upward trend from day 13’s 3.5 crores. Overall, it has earned 168.32 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, gross domestic collection stands at 198.61 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Day 16 – 3.65 crores

Total – 168.32 crores

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025!

With 168.32 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) to become the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. During the third weekend, it is likely to beat Raid 2 (179.3 crores). Before ending the run, it will also beat Housefull 5 (198.41 crores). In the lifetime run, it is expected to cross the 200 crore mark comfortably.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 168.32 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

