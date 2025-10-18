Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is off to a solid start at the Indian box office. Despite facing a clash, the film has pulled off an impressive start of 10 crore net (estimated). With such a start, it seems that the rom-com would become a big success story. What’s good is that the reported budget is less than 40 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Budget of Dude revealed

The Kollywood romantic comedy film doesn’t feature any big stars, thus reducing the burden of a heavy paycheque. Also, it isn’t a magnum opus. With a light-hearted theme and decent production value, the rom-com is mounted on a controlled budget. While there’s no official confirmation, it is reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores.

How much does Dude need to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

With a reported budget of 35 crores, Dude doesn’t need to do heavy lifting to become a success at the Indian box office. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 35 crore net. To become a clean hit, it needs to make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 70 crores. Earning 70 crores won’t be a big task, as the film is already eyeing 35 crore+ during the opening weekend.

For those who don’t know, Pradeep Ranganathan’s last theatrical release was a massive success and it earned 102.55 crores. If compared with Dragon, Dude needs to make 31.74% less earnings in India.

Pradeep Ranganathan to score a hat-trick of successes?

Pradeep Ranganathan has made a name for himself in Kollywood with just two movies. His debut film, Love Today, was a huge box office success. It was followed by Dragon’s tremendous success last year. It also marked his entry into the 100 crore club.

Dude is his third release, and it has a strong chance of emerging as a big success. Since it is riding on positive word-of-mouth and considering the Diwali festive season, it is expected to score big. So, Pradeep is likely to score a hat-trick of successes.

