Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is refusing to slow down and continues its money minting spree even during the third week. Speaking about the box office achievements, the film emerged as the highest-grosser in the home state, Karnataka. Now, it has created another record by becoming the highest-grossing film in the original Kannada version by beating Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading to know more!

The Kantara prequel has been enjoying a winning ride from the first day. All thanks to positive word-of-mouth, it continues to attract footfalls even during the third week. Currently, it is enjoying strong support from the Kannada and Hindi versions. While in Hindi, it has already crossed the 160 crore mark, the Kannada version is also coming closer to the mark. In the meantime, it has achieved a historic feat.

Kantara: Chapter 1 creates history in the Kannada language!

As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 155.7 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. With this, it has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 (154.69 crores) to become the highest-grossing film in the Kannada language. The way it is moving ahead, Rishab Shetty’s film is likely to enter the 200 crore club, thus becoming the first film to achieve the feat.

All set to enter the 500 crore club at the Indian box office today!

Speaking about the total collection, Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed a huge 494.37 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 16 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 583.35 crores.

Today, on day 16, it will make a smashing entry into the 500 crore club, thus becoming the second Kannada film to achieve the feat after KGF Chapter 2. It is expected to jump above the 13 crore mark today.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 9.12 crores

Total – 494.37 crores

