Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has lived up to its pre-release buzz as it pulled off a really good start at the Indian box office. In the advance booking stage, it picked up an impressive pace and it was clear that the film was going to enter double digits. With this, it emerged as Pradeep’s biggest opener ever and surpassed his Dragon by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Opens to mostly favorable reviews and word-of-mouth!

The latest Kollywood rom-com was released in theatres yesterday. It has opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Both Pradeep and Mamitha have received praise for their performance. Also, the overall film has been hailed for its light-hearted fun quotient. However, it received criticism for uneven criticism. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth has been favorable.

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Dude opened with a good occupancy of 34% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it displayed an impressive growth, showing an occupancy of 46%. In the evening shows, it remained steady with 46%. In the night shows, it jumped massively, recording an occupancy of 70%. With such footfalls throughout the day, the film earned an estimated 10.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Registers Pradeep Ranganathan’s biggest opening!

With this, Pradeep Ranganathan has scored the biggest opening of his career. It surpassed his previous biggest opener, Dragon (6.5 crores), with 61.53% higher collection. The double-digit start is really a big feat for the actor as Dude is just his third film.

All set for a solid opening weekend

The Kollywood rom-com is enjoying positivity around it, and is all set to display an impressive growth on Saturday. Even on Sunday, it will pull off a strong number, thus registering a solid opening weekend.

By the end of the weekend, it is expected to cross the 35 crore mark.

