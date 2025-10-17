Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, has concluded its four-week run at the worldwide box office. In India, it started strongly and amassed a good total during the opening weekend. Thereafter, it maintained a fair pace. In the overseas market, it has performed decently so far. It helped the film become Akshay’s 5th highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 28!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

The Bollywood legal comedy drama was released on September 19. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed a decent word of mouth. In India, it scored 74 crores during the opening week. In the second week, it earned 29 crores. During the third week, the film made 7.3 crores. In the fourth week, it added another 3.92 crores to the kitty.

Overall, Jolly LLB 3 has earned an estimated 114.22 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 134.77 crores. Overseas, it has earned 31.4 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 28-day worldwide box office collection stands at 166.17 crores.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 114.22 crores

India gross – 134.77 crores

Overseas gross – 31.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 166.17 crores

To miss the 175 crore mark globally

In India, Jolly LLB 3 has fallen below the 30 lakh mark on a daily basis, and internationally, the run has almost ended. In such a situation, it won’t make any significant earnings. So, the milestone of the 175 crore mark looks out of reach. Earlier this year, even Sky Force missed the mark.

The good thing is that it’s Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film post-COVID, standing below Sky Force.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top grossers at the worldwide box office post-COVID:

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 166.17 crores

