Baahubali: The Epic is a unique attempt, as two installments of the Baahubali franchise have been combined into a single film, with re-edits and the inclusion of some unseen footage. The excitement for the film is extremely high, not just in India but also in the overseas market. Recently, the advance booking for premiere shows started in the USA, and the response has been phenomenal. In fact, it has already fetched record box office opening for a re-release. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The pull of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli is in full effect, drawing in the Telugu diaspora in the USA. Even among the non-Indian origin audience, the buzz is good. The magnum opus is scheduled to release in theatres on October 31, and the premiere shows will take place on October 30. So, there’s enough time left, but thanks to the urgency among movie buffs, the record-breaking spree has already started.

Baahubali: The Epic hits the $100K mark in USA premiere pre-sales

As per Venky Box Office, Baahubali: The Epic has sold 5,072 tickets for premiere shows, as of 11:21 am IST. The pre-sales are open at 111 locations, including 112 shows. Speaking about the collection, the film has amassed $102,467 at the USA box office, which is mind-blowing for a re-release.

Registers the biggest opening ever for a re-release

With $102,467, Baahubali: The Epic has registered the biggest opening for a re-release at the USA box office. To achieve the feat, it surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Indra ($65,375). Also, it created history by becoming the first re-release to hit the $100K milestone on the opening day. This is truly unbelievable, as in the pre-sales of premieres only, the film has pulled off the biggest opening among re-releases. With 13 days more to go, expect some crazy milestones in the upcoming days.

As we can see, the SS Rajamouli directorial is enjoying insane hype around it. So, in India and overseas, it’s going to clock a big start, raking in some surprising numbers on the opening day.

