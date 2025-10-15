Baahubali: The Epic is one of the most anticipated events in Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli is releasing a remastered version of The Beginning and The Conclusion on the occasion of its 10-year anniversary. Scroll below for its re-release potential at the box office.

Baahubali: The Epic could create history!

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty led Baahubali films are one of the most successful franchises in India. The Conclusion (2017) enjoyed humongous hype, and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide.

The re-release of the Baahubali movies in a re-edited version will invite a storm at the box office. However, SS Rajamouli’s film only needs to earn over 5.08 crore in India on its day 1 to create history.

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh is currently the biggest re-release opener at the Indian box office, with earnings of 5.08 crore net on day 1. Prabhas starrer has an easy target! It only needs to cross that milestone to set new benchmarks.

Check out the highest opening days of re-releases at the Indian box office (net collection):

Gabbar Singh – 5.08 crores Sanam Teri Kasam – 4.5 crores Ghilli – 4.24 crores

Earlier this year, Sanam Teri Kasam turned out to be a huge surprise and surpassed Ghilli to take over the 2nd spot. It is now to be seen whether Baahubali: The Epic lives upto the expectations.

More about Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic action film will include a re-edited and remastered single-film version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). It will include some unseen sequences, which have left fans in anticipation. The ensemble cast features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju, among others.

It will be the longest Indian film with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes. The Epic will be screened in IMAX, along with Dolby Cinema, D-Box, 4DX, EPIQ, ICE Theatres and PCX screens, and 2D format.

Baahubali: The Epic will be released in theatres worldwide on October

