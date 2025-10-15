Akshay Kumar still has an opportunity to turn the tables in 2025. The Bollywood superstar has delivered his fourth film, Jolly LLB 3, but is yet to taste success. The black comedy legal drama needs only around 6% jump to achieve the milestone. Scroll below for a detailed day 26 report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to estimates, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial added 49 lakhs to the kitty on day 26. It witnessed a slight improvement on the discounted Tuesday, compared to 30 lakhs earned on Monday. The rival Kantara Chapter 1 is growing from strength to strength, which is impacting its run. Besides, there’s also competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The overall earnings in India reach 113.74 crores net. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 134.21 crores. Jolly LLB 3 is currently chasing the lifetime of its predecessor, Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Weekend 4: 2.65 crores

Day 25: 30 lakhs

Day 26: 49 lakhs

Total: 113.74 crores

What is Jolly LLB 3 budget?

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer is mounted at an estimated cost of 120 crores. In 26 days, the makers have recovered 95% of the reported budget. It only needs a jump of around 6% in box office collection to attain the success tag. The daily earnings have fallen below 50 lakh, and there’s limited arrival since Thamma is releasing on Diwali 2025. The journey is challenging, but there are chances that Jolly LLB 3 will attain the mark.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 26

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 113.74 crores

Budget recovery: 95%

India gross: 134.21 crores

Overseas gross: 31 crores

Worldwide gross: 165.21 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 13: Knocks Down Prabhas’ Salaar, Now The #7 Hindi-Dubbed South Grosser In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News