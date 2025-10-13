Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has concluded its second weekend on a successful note. Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra co-starrer is now inches away from becoming Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari garnered 4.08 crores on day 11. It showcased 25.5% improvement on the second Sunday, compared to 3.25 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall net box office collection in India surges to 54.33 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 64.10 crores. Dharma Productions‘ film has comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark, becoming the 5th romantic film of 2025 to clock a half-century.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.5 crores

Day 10: 3.25 crores

Day 11: 4.08 crores

Total: 54.33 crores

Set to become the #4 romantic Bollywood grosser of 2025

The final battle against Param Sundari is on! It only needs 52 lakhs more in the kitty to beat Sidharth Malhotra’s film, which concluded its Indian lifetime at 54.85 crores. That milestone will be unlocked today.

With that, it will also emerge as Janhvi Kapoor‘s 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Here are Janhvi Kapoor’s 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 54.33 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores

Box Office Summary Day 11

India net: 54.33 crores

India gross: 64.10 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

