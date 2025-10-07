Janhvi Kapoor is literally everywhere. One time, she is attending an event in India, the next thing you know, she has flown to Paris for the SS26 Paris Fashion Week. Her pictures have gone viral as she sat for the SS26 show for Miu Miu. She looked absolutely stunning as she dressed up from head to toe in Miu Miu couture. As we decode her lookbook, let’s check out the little details of her style affair.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Outfit & Style Highlights

On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing Miu Miu couture, which included a black T-shirt paired with a multi-colored striped and pleated skater skirt, along with a brown belt and a brown leather and fur combo coat. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her look was accessorized with a diamond-studded ear-cuff, black long socks, black kitten heels, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a tan brown leather bag. The actress’s look can give the models a run for their money.

The proportion of brown and black in her outfit was beautifully balanced with her minimal makeup that included a dewy base, contoured and soft blushed cheeks, defined brows, highlighted cheekbones, soft smoky eyes, lots of mascara, and a brown nude-toned lip shade. For her hairstyle, Janhvi went with a sleek back-spiraled bun. This time, Miu Miu launched its ready-to-wear collection, which primarily featured overalls and dungarees. Amid all the creations, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely rad.

It was the first time Janhvi Kapoor sat for Paris Fashion Week, and she made sure all eyes were on her with the look she created with Miu Miu. In recent times, Janhvi has been making more appearances globally. From attending Cannes for Homebound to walking the red carpet in TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), she is everywhere.

Janhvi Kapoor On The Work Front

On the professional front, she is achieving all the success with her back-to-back movies. From Param Sundari to Homebound and now Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi has captivated the audience with her charm and acting skills.

