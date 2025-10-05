India’s YouTube scene has created digital stars who earn crores through creativity and brand deals. Here’s a look at the top 5 richest YouTubers in India. From Tanmay Bhat to CarryMinati and Samay Raina, they have built empires through creativity, consistency, and connection with their audiences. Keep scrolling for the deets.

We have curated this list based on multiple reports. They have kept us entertained throughout, especially during the lockdowns. Without them, many would have lost their sanity. People’s love and support earned them their fortunes, and they are still doing their best to keep us hooked on their content. YouTube gave them popularity and exposure, making them household names.

5. Bhuvan Bam – He is among the top Indian YouTubers known for BB Ki Vines, where he creates funny sketches and plays multiple characters. His relatable humor and creative content have earned him millions of subscribers and a strong fan following. Bam has an estimated net worth of Rs 122 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

4. CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar): Renowned for his roast videos, gaming content, and entertaining commentary, CarryMinati has a massive youth following and is considered one of India’s most influential digital personalities. He has a reported net worth of Rs 131 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒋𝒆𝒚 𝑵𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒓 (@carryminati)

3. Samay Raina—A comedian and chess streamer who gained fame for his humorous content and popular online chess streams. He gained fame through platforms like YouTube and Twitch, entertaining fans with games like Minecraft, Among Us, and PUBG while also engaging in collaborations with other creators. Samay has an estimated net worth of Rs 140 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

2. Technical Guruji – Known for his tech reviews and gadget insights, he has become one of India’s most influential tech YouTubers, earning millions through ad revenue, sponsorships, and tech collaborations. Gaurav Chaudhary has an estimated net worth of Rs 356 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Chaudhary (@technicalguruji)

1. Tanmay Bhat – Comedian, writer, and co-founder of All India Bakchod (AIB), known for his witty sketches, roast videos, and social commentary. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat)

These YouTubers have turned creativity into crores, becoming household names while entertaining and inspiring millions across India.

