The Boys has become one of Prime Video’s biggest triumphs, pulling viewers back again and again with its sharp and daring take on superheroes. The show, holding a 93% rating and a reputation for being both violent and darkly funny, has grown across four seasons and continues to gather momentum with new spin-offs and sequels.

What Is Prime Video’s The Boys About?

In this story, superheroes are not the noble icons people expect. Instead, they are tools of a powerful corporation, Vought International, and many are corrupted by the lure of fame and control. Against them stands Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, who leads a small band of vigilantes including Hughie Campbell, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko. Their main enemies are The Seven, a celebrated but ruthless team headed by Homelander, while Starlight slowly discovers that the group she once idolized may be hiding something sinister.

This season, we’re turning everything upside f*ckin’ down. First three episodes now streaming on Prime Video. #TheBoysPremiere pic.twitter.com/khpUYORYlJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 3, 2022

Record-Breaking Popularity & Viewer Numbers

When season four of The Boys arrived in June, the show drew more than 55 million viewers within 40 days, securing its place as Prime Video’s fourth most-watched season of all time, per Unilad. Its success has also ensured a fifth and final season, so fans won’t be left worrying about abrupt cancellations.

What Viewers Think Of The Boys?

The show boasts a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers praising it highly for its gripping storytelling. One wrote, “Very original portrayal of Super Heroes. Definitely doesn’t put them in a good light. A must see; You won’t ever be bored show.”

Another added, “Absolutely brilliant! What a change from the run of the mill, same old crap you get on every TV channel. It’s more about super heroes in real life, so therefore more of a comic book theme than serious.” Someone else said, “All the seasons just a masterpiece wow!”

Spin-Offs & Sequels Expanding The Boys Universe

The story of The Boys does not end here. Spin-offs have widened the universe, starting with the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical in 2022, followed by Gen V in 2023. Gen V, set between seasons three and four, takes viewers inside a college where young Supes are pushed through brutal competitions while uncovering sinister secrets. With a stunning 97 percent critic score, it has even outshone its parent series, and its second season premiered on September 17 with eight fresh episodes.

#GenV Cast for Prime Video Blue room 📸 pic.twitter.com/7iFgQAYkk5 — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) September 29, 2025

Beyond that, The Boys: Mexico is in development, along with a prequel titled Vought Rising set in the 1950s, which will follow key figures against the backdrop of a mysterious killing. With all of this lined up, The Boys remains a giant of Prime Video, with plenty of action left for fans to watch.

