If you’re a fan of horror that gets under your skin, possession films are some of the most thrilling and terrifying stories on screen. From iconic classics like The Exorcist that defined the genre to modern cult favorites like Jennifer’s Body, these movies explore the dark side of the supernatural, blending suspense, scares, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a horror aficionado or just looking for a spine-chilling movie night, this list of 10 possession-based films will keep you on the edge of your seat—and maybe even make you sleep with the lights on.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

RT Score: 78%

78% Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin Streaming On: HBO Max & Apple TV

Plot: William Friedkin’s The Exorcist is a classic horror movie that follows the life of actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. When the latter displays bizarre behavior and physical changes, Chris seeks a doctor’s help. After a series of unexplainable and disturbing events, Chris realizes that her daughter is possessed and requests an exorcism by experienced priest Father Merrin (Max von Sydow).

2. The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

RT Score: 46%

46% Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Streaming On: Hulu & Netflix

Plot: The 2005 supernatural horror film follows the life of Father Richard Moore, played by Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson, who was charged with negligent homicide after an exorcism on Emily Rose, played by Jennifer Carpenter. The latter used to hallucinate and experience muscle spasms, which Moore thought was due to demonic possession. The film is loosely based on Felicitas D. Goodman’s book The Exorcism of Anneliese Michel.

3. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

RT Score: 47%

47% Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Streaming On: Hulu

Plot: Karyn Kusama’s horror-comedy follows the lives of two best friends, Jennifer, played by Megan Fox, and Needy, played by Amanda Seyfried. One fateful night, when the two attend a concert by an Indie rock band, their lives take a sinister turn. Jennifer gets possessed by a demon after a botched sacrifice by the rock band. She begins killing and eating the flesh of her male classmates to survive. After discovering Jennifer’s secret, Needy tries to stop her with all her might.

4. Insidious (2010)

RT Score: 66%

66% Director: James Wan

James Wan Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: James Wan’s Insidious revolves around the life of a married couple, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Byrne), and their children, who move into a new home. One evening, their son Dalton inexplicably falls into a coma. After this, they begin to experience terrifying paranormal activities at their home. Soon, the Lamberts decide to move into another house, but the events also continue there. Later, after Josh’s mother arrives, they get to know that Dalton can astral project and has been trapped in a dangerous spirit realm. With the help of a psychic, Josh learns that he has the power too, and decides to save his son from the realm.

5. The Rite (2011)

RT Score: 22%

22% Director: Mikael Håfström

Mikael Håfström Streaming On: Plex & Apple TV

Plot: Mikael Håfström’s The Rite is loosely based on Matt Baglio’s book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist, which tells the real-life experiences of Father Gary Thomas. The 2011 film revolves around a skeptical seminary student, Michael, who travels to Rome to learn exorcism. There, he meets a seasoned exorcist, Father Lucas, played by Anthony Hopkins. Michael witnesses supernatural events involving a possessed girl named Rosaria, played by Marta Gastini. After her death, Father Lucas becomes possessed, and with the help of reporter Angelina (Alice Braga), Michael confronts a demon.

6. Sinister (2012)

RT Score: 64%

64% Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Streaming On: MovieSphere+ & Apple TV

Plot: Sinister follows the life of a true-crime writer, Ellison Oswalt, played by Ethan Hawke, who moves into a house with his family, where the previous occupants were gruesomely murdered. Ellison, who intends to write a biography on the same case, finds a box full of film reels in the attic that showcase the murder of various families. As he investigates further, he learns that the murders span decades and always involve a missing child. Soon, Ellison realizes that the supernatural activities and murders are a part of a demonic ritual. He leaves the house with his family, only to learn that his daughter is already possessed.

7. Deliver Us From Evil (2014)

RT Score: 29%

29% Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Streaming On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot: Scott Derrickson’s 2014 horror film is based on Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool’s non-fiction book Beware the Night. It revolves around NYPD officer Ralph Sarchie, who investigates supernatural crimes in the Bronx. Soon, he discovers a series of demonic possessions linked to a marine team that encountered an ancient evil in Iraq. They uncover that the demon is using an ancient message to possess people.

8. The Wailing (2016)

RT Score: 99%

99% Director: Na Hong-jin

Na Hong-jin Streaming On: Hulu & Prime Video

Plot: The 2016 South Korean horror film, directed by Na Hong-jin, follows the life of a policeman, Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), who investigates mysterious deaths in a village linked to a Japanese stranger. Whoever would meet the person, would turn violent, killing their family members. Even Jong-goo’s daughter gets affected. The police officer soon finds out that the Japanese man is an evil spirit but fails to stop the ensuing chaos.

9. Hereditary (2018)

RT Score: 90%

90% Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster Streaming On: HBO Max & Prime Video

Plot: Ari Aster’s Hereditary tells the story of a miniature artist, Annie Graham, played by Toni Collette, whose family is haunted by unnatural tragedies. It all starts when Annie’s mother passes away. Following this, her daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) dies horribly in an accident, leading her son Peter (Alex Wolff) to face the torment of supernatural events. Annie soon finds out about her family’s dark history of witchcraft and her mother’s role in a demonic cult.

10. The Medium (2021)

RT Score: 80%

80% Director: Banjong Pisanthanakun

Banjong Pisanthanakun Streaming On: Philo & Prime Video

Plot: This Thai-Korean folk horror film follows Nim, a medium in Thailand who believes she has been chosen by the local goddess Ba Yan. She visits her sister Noi’s family, disturbed by several tragedies. Soon after, Noi’s daughter Mink starts showing signs of possession, exhibiting erratic behavior. As chaos ensues, Nim seeks help from a shaman, who reveals ancestral curses tormenting her sister’s family. During a ritual, Mink kills her entire family, burning her mother alive.

