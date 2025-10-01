Shah Rukh Khan never stays away from the headlines, and the Badshah of Bollywood is once again making the news. After spending years in the Indian film industry, SRK has reportedly become a billionaire and is now ranked globally as one of the richest Indian stars.

The Pathaan star has retained his position as India’s richest actor and has seen a growth of around 4700 crores compared to the net worth of the second richest star. Continue scrolling as we decode the numbers behind Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire status.

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth Of Rs. 12490 Crores

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, SRK is the richest Indian star in the country at the moment. Bollywood’s King of Romance reportedly has a net worth of around 12490 crore ($1.4 billion), which is indeed a huge number.

As per Hindustan Times, with this massive net worth, SRK has surpassed major international stars, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), and more in terms of fortune.

While Shah Rukh Khan was ranked as the richest Indian star in last year’s Hurun India list, his net worth was reported to be around $870 million (7,221 crore) at the time. However, this year, his net worth witnessed a notable 73% jump.

SRK is not only a megastar in the Indian film industry, but has also expanded his reach to IPL, as the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Additionally, he has his own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the banner behind several successful projects, including the latest The Ba***ds of Bollywood, helmed by SRK’s son Aryan Khan. All this contributes to Shah Rukh Khan’s gigantic net worth in 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan Is On #1, But Who Are The Remaining Four Indian Stars In The Rich List?

Besides SRK, the top five names in the Hurun India rich list include Juhi Chawla in the second spot with a net worth of around 7790 crore. The difference between SRK and Juhi’s net worth is approximately 4,700 crore. The name of the Darr actress might have surprised many, as she has been on hiatus from acting for a long time. However, her entrepreneurial ventures and other endeavors managed to secure her a second spot on the list.

The top five names in the rich list are as follows:

Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 12490 crore Juhi Chawla – Rs. 7790 crore Hrithik Roshan – Rs. 2160 crore Karan Johar – Rs. 1880 crore Amitabh Bachchan – Rs. 1630 crore

Even the difference between the second and third names is enormous, as Juhi has around 5630 crore more in net worth than the War 2 actor.

