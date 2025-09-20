Comedy is one of the most loved genres in Bollywood. Laughter is the best medicine, and some of India’s most popular comedians are masters of this skill and are winning hearts globally. From stand-up shows, television shows, and OTT platforms, these comedians have not only earned crores or have built a loyal fanbase, but they have genuinely entertained the audience and helped people to forget worries for a while. According to DNA, here’s the list of top 5 richest comedians based on their net worth.

Kapil Sharma:

Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Kapil Sharma is a celebrated comedian in the industry. He aspired to be a singer, but destiny had its own plan. Kapil started his journey in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and since then he has never looked back. He went on to host popular TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights With Kapil among others. Currently, Kapil is hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, which is streaming on Netflix. Kapil Sharma’s estimated net worth is Rs 300 crore, making him one of the richest comedians in India.

Krushna Abhishek:

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is known for mimicry and playing funny characters in comedy shows. He has also tried his hands in acting and has been a part of films like Bol Bachchan, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, and Entertainment. His major source of income is through reality TV shows, films, and brand endorsements. He is currently a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Krushna Abhishek’s net worth is estimated around Rs 40 crore.

Bharti Singh:

Bharti Singh is one of the most loved female comedians in India. She started her journey in 2008 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4. Her popular character Lalli from The Kapil Sharma Show made her a household name. She has also participated in several reality TV shows and is also known for hosting award functions and reality TV shows. Apart from television, she earns via YouTube channel and brand endorsements. Bharti Singh’s net worth is between Rs 25-30 crore.

Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover is a prominent name in the world of comedy. He is well-known for his character as Gutthi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. Sunil has also worked in Bollywood, television, and OTT platforms. Some of his notable films include Gabbar is Back, Jawan, and Goodbye, among others. Following a rift between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, Sunil has rejoined The Great Indian Kapil Show. His estimated net worth is around Rs 21 crore.

Kiku Sharda:

Kiku Sharda is one of the finest comedians in India. He is famous for his witty sense of humor and one-liners like ‘Talk to my hand.’ Like every other comedian, Kiku has also appeared in several movies and comedy shows. Currently, he is a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and a reality TV show, Rise and Fall. Kiku Sharda’s estimated net worth is between Rs 33-40 crore.

