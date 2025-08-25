Last year, when Kapil Sharma decided to land on Netflix with his entire team, the move was hailed as a game-changer. The king of Indian Television’s comedy, who brought families together as they collectively watched his show on weekends, promised something bigger and better with his Netflix arrival – The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The show started with a bang as it hosted Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the grand premiere episode of season 1. But after a few episodes, the hype fizzled out. In fact, now, the show has dropped out of Netflix’s Global Top 10 lists as well.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has exhausted itself and I can say that with certainty, since I have been an ardent fan of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The new-age, big-budget avatar of the show is struggling to find its footing. But this has nothing to do with the platform, but the content itself is no longer funny!

Kapil Sharma’s transition phase on Netflix has been brutally compromised when it comes to fun. It is not even about the stale jokes; rather, it is about the cringiest form of comedy at times. The gigs are so repetitive that you could guess jokes that have not landed yet! In fact, the writing is so subpar that Kapil Sharma in the last episode did some wordplay with ‘Hug-naa’ and he laughed! I was surprised at the level the show has gone! In fact, I literally wanted to know if Kapil Sharma was embarrassed to crack this joke in the first place!

When a joke becomes a running gag for over a decade, it stops being funny unless and until it has a strong recall value each and every time it is cracked! The gigs on The Great Indian Kapil Show feature Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek – the biggest names of Television comedy. But they visibly struggle to bring laughter as they carry weak writing on their strong shoulders.

Clearly, either The Great Indian Kapil Show needs a reset button on an urgent basis. For this, the show needs to pause and think! The supporting cast is a powerhouse, but their characters and the sketches seem to be stuck in a time loop. And above all, it is Kapil Sharma who needs to raise the bar urgently! Because no Kapil Sir, Hug-naa jokes are not cool anymore to be cracked on a global platform!

