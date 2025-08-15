Television actor Harshad Chopda’s fan following is immense, and they never fail to hype the actor. Currently, he is leading the new season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 opposite Shivangi Joshi, which has further boosted his fame (and bank balance). So is Harshad Chopda a crorepati? Short answer: yes—by every credible estimate, he sits comfortably in the multi-crore bracket.

Harshad Chopda’s Per-Episode Fee

Industry round-ups peg Chopda among TV’s higher-paid male leads. Recent compilations by mainstream outlets put his fee in the ₹2.5–3 lakh per episode range. In his last stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad charged ₹ 3 lakh per episode, as reported by Mint. He is reported to be one of the highest-paid actors on Hindi television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Is Harshad A Crorepati?

Multiple outlets tracking celebrity finances say yes—by a wide margin. According to Dainik Jagran, Harshad’s net worth is around ₹ 40 crore. Zee News reported that Harshad’s wealth is roughly ₹ 49 crore. While exact personal finances are private, these independent estimates consistently point to a multi-crore net worth. Is Harshad Chopda a crorepati, you ask? Yes, figures definitely say so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Harshad Chopda’s Net Worth

Celebrity net worth trackers often blend public information (fees, brand endorsements, and property purchases reported in the press) with estimates, which leads to ranges rather than a single figure.

With his investments and income sources, Harshad’s net worth today sits between ₹40 crore and ₹50 crore, with some variance expected depending on what’s counted (endorsements, investments, real estate, and taxes). According to Moneymint, Harshad Chopda’s annual income is approximately ₹ 2 crore. He owns a house in Mumbai and has two cars, including an Audi Q3 valued at ₹ 51 lakhs and a Mercedes-Benz worth ₹ 45 lakh. Harshad reportedly charges ₹ 5 lakh for sponsored posts on Instagram.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star’s net worth is expected to grow, affirming his place among the elite television actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

About Harshad Chopda

Born on May 17, 1983, in Gondia, Maharashtra, Harshad Chopda has become a household name with notable roles in iconic series such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His performance as Aditya Hooda in Bepannah and Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earned him five Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor in Popular Drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

With over 4 million Instagram followers, Harshad’s versatile acting and charming persona have earned him a loyal and growing fanbase, celebrating every performance with immense love and enthusiasm worldwide. Fans, especially the female folks, go ga-ga over his looks. Such is his mass hysteria that Harshad trends over social media every single day. He is looked upon as a bankable star.

The actor is currently fronting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, which is gearing up for a storyline leap and very much staying on air, keeping his prime-time visibility and earnings intact.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: When Rajan Shahi Opened Up About Overseeing Hina Khan’s Preparation For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Role: “Grooming Chalti Rahi Dedh Do Mahina”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News