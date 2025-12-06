Scarlett Johansson is not only one of the most prominent stars in Hollywood but also among the wealthiest. She enjoys a vast fan following for her fabulous work in films such as Lost in Translation, Lucy, and the MCU’s Black Widow, among others. Over the years, she has built an exceptional career for herself in the industry.

Alongside her professional life, Scarlett Johansson’s personal life is also often in the headlines, especially her marriages. The Jurassic World Rebirth star has been married three times, and each of her partners comes from a different professional background. Here is a look at the net worth of the actress, her present husband Colin Jost, and her ex-husbands, Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson’s Net Worth

Scarlett Johansson’s primary source of income is her blockbuster movies, especially since she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For these MCU films, she earned tens of millions per project, which includes her backend profits. Beyond the films, Johansson has wealth sources from her high-profile brand deals. With a versatile career in acting, brand deals, and voiceovers, Scarlett Johansson has built a net worth of around $165 million, as per Cosmopolitan.

Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Earnings & Real Estate

Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel journey significantly boosted her earnings. She reportedly made $400,000 for Iron Man 2, moved to low single-digit millions for the next films, and later earned $15 million each for Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. Her lawsuit over Black Widow’s release led to a payout exceeding $40 million, making it one of her most profitable deals.

Beyond acting, Scarlett owns an impressive real estate collection. She reportedly has multiple properties in upstate New York, including homes purchased for $4 million and $3.5 million, along with a $4 million residence in Los Angeles. Completing her luxurious portfolio is a stunning $13 million penthouse in New York City, making her holdings as enviable as her Hollywood success.

Colin Jost’s Net Worth

Scarlett Johansson is present, married to comedian and writer Colin Jost. He is best known for his sketches on Saturday Night Live and co-anchoring Weekend Update. Jost has built his career through comedy, writing, acting, and his memoir, A Very Punchable Face. The highly successful entertainer has a total net worth of around $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth

Johansson was married to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. He is by far the richest among all the men she has married. The Deadpool star’s fortune is from his business ventures. The biggest sale comes from Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. He is among the top-earning actors and entrepreneurs. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is around $350 million. While they were married, both were rising stars; however, Reynold’s wealth grew in later years.

Romain Dauriac’s Net Worth

Scarlett Johansson married Romain Dauriac in 2014, and they share a daughter, Rose. Dauriac is a French journalist and art consultant. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his assets are valued at around $1.5 million and $2 million.

Across all three marriages of the gorgeous diva, the Black Widow star has consistently been the highest earner. Presently, she is among the top Hollywood actresses and is in a steady marriage with Colin Jost. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony in 2020.

