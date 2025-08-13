JioHotstar’s Special Ops season 2, starring Kay Kay Menon in the leading role, is still a hot topic online. The series is praised by the people, and that shows in the weekly charts. Season 2 is still ruling at the top even after four weeks. There has been a significant drop in the viewership numbers, but that is still insufficient to budge it from its top spot. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The second season of the series was released in July. The main star cast features Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, and Gautami Kapoor. Kay Kay Menon’s performance has been highly praised, while others are also commendable.

Special Ops season 2 OTT verdict week 4

According to Ormax Media‘s data, JioHotstar’s Special Ops season 2 is once again the most-watched original series in India for the week of August 4-10. It received 3 million views, which is 1.9 million less than last week. However, it was still at the top rank in week 4 and has been at the top spot since its release.

Beats Panchayat S4’s viewership as the 3rd most-viewed OTT show of the year

According to Ormax’s half-yearly report last week, it was the fourth most-viewed OTT show of the year. The series’ total viewership has increased to 24.6 million, beating Panchayat S4’s total views and entering the top three.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025

27.7 Million Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 27.1 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 24.6 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million 16.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): Squid Game S3 (Netflix, India): 16.5 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million 15.5 Million The Royals (Netflix): The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million

It is less than 4 million views away from beating Aashram season 3’s 27.1 million views and grabbing the 2nd rank. It might even climb up to the #1 rank in the top 10 list.

Special Ops 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 6.2 Million

Week 2: 10.5 Million

Week 3: 4.9 Million

Week 4: 3.0 Million

Total: 24.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

