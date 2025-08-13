Earlier this year, television producer Rajan Shahi revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes aspect of his relationship with Hina Khan, the former lead actress of his long-running television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The popular show, which started in 2009, has been winning the hearts of viewers ever since.

Today, the show is in its fourth generation. In the first generation, Hina Khan played the lead role of Akshara. Her performance made her a household name, and fans showered her with love. In the show, she starred opposite Karan Mehra, who played Naitik.

Rajan Shahi On Grooming Hina Khan For YRKKH

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahi disclosed that he had overseen many aspects of Hina Khan’s grooming and preparation for her role as Akshara, including her spa treatments, waxing, bleaching sessions, filling gaps in between teeth, hair extensions, and other beauty routines essential for her character.

Rajan Shahi said that despite his role as producer, he took a hands-on approach to managing her appearance, which involved paying close attention to details such as her daily rehearsals and overall preparation. Shahi said, “(Hina ko) Spas mein char din bhejna, matlab down to waxing, bleaching, everything, 12 daant ke gaps fill karwana, baalon ke extensions. Roz rehearsals karwana. Yeh, grooming chalti rahi dedh do mahina.” Shahi also ensured Hina practiced her scenes every day through regular rehearsals.

Talking about her casting, he revealed that the channel had initially refused to take Hina as the lead actress, but he was confident about her potential. He even arranged an outdoor shoot in Jaipur to prove his point, spending 40 lakh from his own pocket. The producer even told the channel that he would personally return the money if the show didn’t work.

Hina Khan’s Stint In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The gamble worked, and Hina went on to star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years, becoming a household name in Indian television. Audiences loved her portrayal of Akshara. Despite her success, reports of occasional disagreements between Shahi and Hina surfaced in the past. According to The Times of India, Shahi claimed that he had to let Hina go due to conflicts related to scenes that gave more importance to another character played by Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of her daughter, Naira.

However, in 2014, Hina Khan refuted these allegations and said she does not want to talk negatively about the makers and the show, as she holds them in high regard, as it gave her her first break. Despite these professional differences, Rajan Shahi has spoken about Hina Khan with respect and admiration. He revealed that Hina continues to acknowledge his support for her career while working together.

After Hina Khan and Karan Mehra’s YRKKH Generation 1 headed for a leap, they were replaced by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for the next generation. Generation 3 was headlined by leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Today, in its fourth generation, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in lead roles.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina did challenging roles in other popular TV shows, reality shows, and films. She is known for her strong screen presence and fashion sense. She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Since then, she has undergone chemotherapy and surgery (including a mastectomy) and is currently receiving immunotherapy.

