It’s Thursday again, when all television fans stay tuned to see how their favorite show performed in the week. This week, fans were extra curious as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 made its debut on the TRP charts after years. Kyunki 2, whose premier episode gained 2.5 opening TRP, is said to be the highest-rated Hindi GEC fiction launch in the past years. So, where does the Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhayay starrer stand in the average weekly TRP? What happened to Anupamaa? Here’s a look at the leading series that kept viewers hooked from July 26 to August 1, 2025.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Star Plus) – TVR: 2.3

The iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 stormed back onto screens on July 29, 2025, and claimed a joint top spot with a TVR of 2.3. The reboot, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, tapped into nostalgia with its premiere celebrating the couple’s 38th anniversary. The latter episodes introduced Pari’s defiance over her love life with Rannvijay, clashing with Tulsi, and Angad’s mysterious accident, hinting at a hit-and-run conspiracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Anupamaa (Star Plus) – TVR: 2.3

Sharing the top spot, Anupamaa holds strong with a TVR of 2.3. Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of Anupamaa continues to hook her loyal audience. This week saw Prarthana and Ansh fighting with their family over their love. While Rahi and Anupamaa’s war intensifies, the latter returns near the Shah house, overwhelmed by memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – TVR: 2.0

In third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured a TVR of 2.0. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as Abhira and Armaan, the show’s current arc around Abhira trying to win her daughter Maira, aka Pookie’s, heart has viewers hooked. While Armaan repents for his actions, Abhira is angry at him. Rohit and Samridhii’s intense chemistry has their fans rooting for them more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 𝑷𝑼𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 (@rohitpurohit08)

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors TV) – TVR: 2.0

Also at 2.0 TVR, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 rounds out its season with a bang. The grand finale, hosted by Bharti Singh, took place on Sunday. Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerged as the champions, with Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh securing the first runners-up position. Karan and Elvish proudly received the trophy, while Reem and Aly were awarded diamond stars for their impressive performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – TVR: 1.9

Slipping to fifth, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah earned a TVR of 1.9. The sitcom completed 17 years on July 28. Jethalal is nervous about losing money to Nekchand. The episodes focused on Bapuji’s constant probe about the money, while the society’s men dress up as goons to recover the lost money from Nekchand in a dramatic plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

This week’s TRP rankings highlight the power of nostalgia with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s triumphant return, alongside the resilience of established giants. Stay tuned for next week’s updates as the TRP race intensifies!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Mandala Murders OTT Verdict Week 2: Vaani Kapoor’s Show Sees 42% Surge, Climbs Netflix’s Global Weekly Chart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News