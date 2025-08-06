Priyanka Jagga Muise, known for her infamous foul-mouthed stint on Bigg Boss 10, has revealed that she was approached to participate in the latest season, Bigg Boss 19. She was thrown out of Bigg Boss 10 by none other than host Salman Khan for her debatable demeanor and constant cussing.

In a Facebook post on August 4, 2025, Priyanka hinted at a possible return in Bigg Boss 19, claiming she was approached for the season.

On August 5, 2025, she shared another Facebook post suggesting that she is “thankful” for the opportunity.”

Amid her latest update about being re-approached for Bigg Boss, let us revisit three ridiculous incidents that happened on Bigg Boss 10 involving Priyanka Jagga Muise.

Priyanka Jagga Muise’s 3 Biggest Controversies In Bigg Boss 10

Priyanka Jagga Muise, a self-proclaimed Page 3 personality at the time, entered Bigg Boss 10 as one of the first commoners to compete alongside celebrities. Her tenure was nothing short of chaotic. Here are three shockingly crass things Priyanka Jagga Muise did in BB10.

1. Urinated On National Television

From the start, she courted controversy with shocking antics. In a luxury budget task, Priyanka was unable to control her bladder and urinated in her pants. She then reportedly asked VJ Bani to wash her soiled clothes, which many found inappropriate and unhygienic.

2. Made Shocking Comments About Manu Punjabi’s Mother’s Death

Priyanka’s most shocking act was making vicious comments on Manu Punjabi’s mother, who had passed away while he was in the house. Manu had taken a short break to attend his mother’s funeral and returned to the Bigg Boss house. In an argument, Priyanka kept abusing Manu and passed vile comments on his late mother while he maintained a stoic silence. She went on record to say, “How can someone come back to this house after their mother has passed away? Thank god my family is still alive.” While other inmates were mighty angry, Manu kept telling them that she was mentally sick.

I don't like #Manu but feel so bad #PriyankaJagga Comment on his mother who already died. #BB10 — 🇮🇳 MahiRat FanClub 🇮🇳 (@MahiRatFans) December 21, 2016

3. Fought With Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar

During a heated Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman confronted Priyanka, slamming her for her “crass comments” and “unacceptable behavior.” When she argued back defiantly, refusing to heed his warnings and repeatedly asking to leave. To which Salman asked her if she wanted to leave. She replied in the affirmative. Before her final doom call, Salman played all her misdeeds and then asked her to “leave his house.” In a moment that became iconic in Bigg Boss history, he declared, “If Priyanka comes back to this show, not just this show but if she ever comes on this channel, I will never work with Colors again.” Priyanka’s exit was met with thunderous applause from other contestants who thanked Salman profusely for evicting her.

Post-eviction, Priyanka didn’t fade quietly. She and her brother, Sameer Jagga, took to social media, alleging the show was scripted and claiming her ouster was orchestrated for TRPs. She alleged that she was forced to return as a wild card entry against her will, citing health issues, including an alleged miscarriage in the house. However, these claims couldn’t be verified, and they sparked mixed reactions and further fueled her infamy.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24. 2025. However, given her history with the host and the channel, Priyanka Jagga Muise’s participation remains uncertain.

