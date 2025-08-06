Mandala Murders has created a stir ever since it arrived on Netflix. The web series produced by Yash Raj Films garnered 4.6 million views in two weeks. The web series is getting a lot of love and attention due to its never-seen-before content and the writing team is being applauded for the same!

IMDb’s Most Popular Shows

The top 100 most popular shows on IMDb are currently ruled by The Hunting Wives at number 1. Meanwhile, Dexter: Resurrection has also made its way to the top top 2, followed by Untamed at number 3. However, no Indian show has made it in the top 10.

Mandala Murders Enters Top 50 Shows Worldwide!

Interestingly, Mandala Murders is the only Indian show in the list of the top 100 web series/shows worldwide, as listed by IMDb. Starring Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Vaani Kapoor, the web series is currently claiming the 35th spot in the top 50 list!

Vaani Kapoor’s Show Surpasses Squid Game!

While the first season of Squid Game occupies the 36th spot, Vaani Kapoor’s show has surpassed the much-loved Korean dystopian survival thriller drama. In fact, Vaani Kapoor’s show has also surpassed The Last Of Us, Black Mirror, The Sopranos, and other famous shows.

Mandala Murders Trending On Netflix

Mandala Murders made its debut on Netflix with a viewership of 1.9 million last week. However, the show witnessed a jump this week with 2.7 million views and 13.7 million viewing hours in week 2. In the second week, the web series secured a spot in the top 10 in 17 countries, ruling at the top spot in ten countries!

About Mandala Murders

Rated 6.5 on IMDb and created by Gopi Puthran, the official synopsis of the series streaming on Netflix says, “In a quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where fate, myth, and murder entwine, detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.”

For more updates from TV and Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5 OTT Verdict: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters The Top 5 Non-Netflix Debut Weeks Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News