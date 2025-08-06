Kay Kay Menon has become the talk of the town these days due to his impressive performance in the latest web series, Special Ops 2. His character, Himmat Singh, is a man with high intelligence, sharp thinking, and a strong moral compass. The entire web series is reportedly inspired by real-life events. However, the keen-eyed fans were able to spot a rare reference to a real-life event which reportedly took place in 2016. A short clip from the episode is going viral on the internet. Let’s find out more!

Kay Kay Menon Allegedly Hints at 2018 Goa Covert Operation in Special Ops 2?

Special Ops 2 presents a side of the Indian intelligence operations that keeps the viewers engaged and engrossed in the story. The confluence of power, politics, and diplomacy certainly works towards increasing the feeling of patriotism, enhancing viewer understanding, and providing an entertaining story. In one of the episodes, a politician asks Himmat Singh to conduct an operation similar to “the one in Goa conducted for the Dubai case.” To this, Himmat Singh firmly denies that India didn’t do that. An Instagram user explored that the incident being referred to here was the case about Dubai’s Princess Latifa, who had escaped the country and was returned to the UAE in an alleged India-UAE joint operation.

In 2018, there was an operation along the coast of Goa, which has not been confirmed to date by the Indian Navy. Allegedly, (per Scroll) Princess Latifa of Dubai left her country after claiming she did not enjoy freedom there. She took a friend along, hopped onto an inflatable boat, and jet-skied off the Omani coast. It was reported that there was also a former French intelligence officer, Hervé Jaubert, who helped Princess Latifa escape. He had prepared a ship called Nostromo, which was flagged to the United States. Princess Latifa planned to flee to the US via India to seek asylum.

About 50 nautical miles from Goa, Princess Latifa’s vessel was intercepted by two of the Indian Coast Guard’s ships. Upon enquiry, Princess Latifa was asked to identify herself, and she was taken by the Indian Coast Guard. The princess, who was reported missing, was then returned to the UAE some time later. Dubai’s ruler, Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had ordered this retrieval of the princess. India complied as this act would grant the extradition of Christian Mischel, who was a part of the Augusta Westland scam. He is currently serving time in an Indian jail. It was also later reported that Princess Latifa’s children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of Mischel.

The case caught international attention, and the actions were questioned heavily. There have been no confirmed reports from any involved parties, but the news says otherwise.

