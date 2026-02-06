The 2025 OTT report card is out, and it has been a game-changer! The viewership numbers are a revelation. Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops 2, created by Neeraj Pandey, and Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice S4 turned out to be winners, dethroning Bobby Deol’s Aashram S3, which was ruling at number 1 for many weeks!

For the longest time, Lord Bobby Deol held the fort with the massive success of Aashram Season 3. However, Baba Nirala’s magic weakened with the arrival of Advocate Madhav Mishra and then with Himmat Singh’s return!

JioHotstar Rules Most-Viewed Shows Of 2025!

Interestingly, amidst the non-Netflix shows of 2025, JioHotstar rules the list of the most-viewed non-Netflix shows of 2025 with three major properties – Special Ops 2, Criminal Justice S4, and The Legend Of Hanuman S6. In total, JioHotstar took 5 spots out of 10 in the list.

Prime Video Claims 3 Spots!

Meanwhile, Prime Video follows with 3 spots in the list. The most-viewed show of 2025 on Prime Video was The Family Man S3, and Srikant Tiwari’s arrival overruled Sachiv Ji’s supremacy. But Manoj Bajpayee and Jitendra Kumar are still audience favorites as they secured a spot in the list in the top 5.

Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Makes Surprise Entry!

Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery was a surprise entry to the top 10, and it surpassed some of the major hyped series of 2025, like Maharani (10.6 Million) and Delhi Crime S3 (12.5 Million).

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s yearly report.

Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 29.6 Million Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 27.7 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Amazon MX Player): 27.1 Million The Family Man S3 (Prime Video): 24.6 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery (Amazon MX Player): 13 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

