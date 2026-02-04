Ranveer Singh arrived to trigger a massive storm on Netflix with Dhurandhar turning into a digital monster with its viewership on the platform in its debut week. After causing mayhem at the box office, the spy thriller arrived with a bang. In its debut week alone, the spy thriller was trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 22 countries.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film claimed the top spot in seven countries, including Mauritius, Bahrain, India, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE. Interestingly, the film was banned in the theaters in the Gulf countries and Pakistan.

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from January 26 to February 1, 2026, Dhurandhar, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 7.6 million on Netflix against 21.6 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

The spy thriller, also starring Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, broke three massive OTT records in its debut week. Check them out.

1. Biggest Debut Week For An Indian Film (2024-2026)

Dhurandhar has officially snatched the crown for the biggest opening week on Netflix for an Indian film post-theatrical release. With 7.6 million views in week one, it has comfortably dethroned Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal!

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership on Netflix for an Indian film (2024 – 2026). These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical release!

Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Raid 2: 5.6 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Idli Kadai: 5.2 Million Sikandar | Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million

2. Biggest Spy Thriller On Netflix – Destroys War 2!

Ranveer’s spy saga has outperformed the lifetime viewership of some of the biggest actioners. With its debut week viewership, it has surpassed the entire lifetime viewership of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller stands at 6.9 million views on Netflix.

3. Enters Top 10 Most Viewed Films (2025-2026)

Dhurandhar has straight dived into the elite list of the most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025-2026. It has officially claimed the 8th spot already and has officially pushed Mahavatar Narsimha out of the Top 10. In the next week, Dhurandhar would definitely enter the top 5.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

