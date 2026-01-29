The countdown has officially begun for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. We are exactly 50 days away from witnessing the high-octane return of Hamza Ali Mansari as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. As the hype for the first part has still not fizzled out, the sequel is already looking at the record books.

The sequel is all set to release in the theaters on March 19, 2026, and is clashing at the box office with Toxic, starring Yash, Huma Qureshi, and Kiara Advani. It would be interesting to see how the two films battle it out at the box office.

Ranveer Singh, who has returned as the box office disruptor, seems ready to shatter some of the biggest milestones in Indian cinema history on Day 1 with the sequel! With the franchise value and the spy-universe craze at its peak, here are the 3 major records Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing currently.

Top 10 Bollywood Openers

For a long time, Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year held a firm spot at number 10 in the list of the top 10 Bollywood openers with an opening of 44.97 crore. If the advance booking for Ranveer Singh’s biggie follows the current trend, the film is expected to breeze past this number and push Happy New Year out of the top 10 for sure!

Enter Top 10 Indian Openers

To enter the list of the Top 10 Indian Openers (all languages combined), Dhurandhar 2 will need to compete with the giants of the South. The current target is Jr NTR’s Devara at number 10, which registered an opening day collection of 83 crore.

Biggest Opening For A Sequel Film

2024 saw the sequel wave take over with Stree 2 delivering a jaw-dropping opening of 64.80 crore, including paid previews. Currently, the horror comedy holds the crown for the biggest opening ever for a sequel in Hindi cinema. Ranveer Singh’s film has all the caliber to overrule this!

