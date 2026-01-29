Mardaani 3 made the right noise with its engaging trailer, but completely lost the momentum thereafter. Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film has the franchise factor working in its favor, but unfortunately, it faces a strong competitor in the form of Border 2. Speaking about the advance booking for day 1, the film is yet to gather the much-needed pace, thus struggling at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Heading for a decent showcasing

Considering the backing of YRF and the fact that the previous two films of the franchise were successful, the Mardaani threequel is likely to secure a decent to good showcasing across the country. According to the latest update, the show count has crossed 3,900 and is expected to go beyond 5,000 before the day ends. Considering the strong run of Border 2, such a show count will be considered decent.

Struggles in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office

Now coming to the advance booking update, Mardaani 3 has sold around 16,450 tickets for day 1 (as of 4 pm IST). In terms of collection, the film has grossed 48 lakh (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. Among states, Delhi leads with 10.51 lakh, followed by Maharashtra with 9.61 lakh.

Such a response is underwhelming, as one expected day 1 pre-sales of at least 1.5-2.5 crore gross, given the good response to the trailer. With a few more hours to go, it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

It’s clear that Mardaani 3 will conclude its opening-day pre-sales on an underwhelming note. However, that doesn’t indicate how the film will perform. In the past, too, both Mardaani films picked up through over-the-counter ticket sales due to positive word of mouth. Even the latest installment is such a kind of film that might surprise everyone in the long run once its content clicks with the audience.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mankatha Re-Release Box Office Day 6: Heads For Kollywood’s 3rd Biggest Opening Week, Below Padayappa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News