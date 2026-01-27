The entire film industry comes together to celebrate Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s 30th year in cinema with Mardaani 3! Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also a part of the celebration. Rani was RK’s co-star in his debut film, Saawariya, and was there for him when he needed someone the most. The talented and versatile actor shared his thoughts on how Rani helped him with his confidence and how her films over the years have impacted him.

What Ranbir Kapoor Said About His Sawaariya Co-star Rani Mukerji?

Ranbir says, “Rani is the co-star of my first film Sawaariya, and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most. I have seen her as a person closely, I have seen her work closely and have been bowled over by her grace, charm and brilliance.”

He adds, “It is really amazing to see the entire industry come forward to celebrate 30 years of her iconic legacy. I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India and someone who has defined our industry through her work. Her choice of projects and roles have shaped how women are portrayed on the screen today.”

Ranbir reveals Rani only wants to spread joy through her cinema. He says, “Thank you Rani for the movies, the memories, the nostalgia and the powerhouse performances. She is an entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy and I don’t have words to describe the impact her films have had on me.”

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 Creates A Strong Buzz Before Theatrical Release

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 has broken the internet and has become the most talked-about film. The acclaimed Mardaani franchise that focuses on crimes against women with every instalment, will now highlight the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, being kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s tradition of socially relevant cinema. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling. Mardaani 3 is slated to hit the theaters on 30th January, 2026.

