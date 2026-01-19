Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the cast of his epic saga Love & War, fans have been eager to get every little detail about the film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the love triangle drama was all set to arrive in the theaters in 2026. But recently whispers began to circulate that the film might be pushed to a 2027 release, citing the massive scale of production and the intricate detailing Bhansali is known for.

However, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, since these are all merely rumors and the film is very much on track. This year, Ranbir Kapoor has two major releases. While Bhansali’s film is all set to arrive in the theaters on August 2026, it will be followed by Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana on Diwali!

Love & War To Arrive As Planned!

A source close to the production has categorically denied any delay in Love & War. The source stated, “The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot.”

This film marks a reunion for several powerhouse talents. It brings Ranbir Kapoor back to the Bhansali camp nearly two decades after his debut in Saawariya. It also marks the second collaboration between SLB and Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi! Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal also unite after Sanju’s blockbuster run!

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is entering the Bhansali world for the first time, and it would be a treat to witness how the magician pushes the Chhaava star’s stardom to his maximum potential! Given Bhansali’s reputation for larger-than-life stories, Love & War will be cinematic glory, along with a blend of intense emotions, classic SLB aesthetics, and a narrative scale that justifies its title.

