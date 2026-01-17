The Dhamaal franchise is back on the big screen with another exciting installment of its signature adventure comedies. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi are back to entertain moviegoers with a laugh riot. Fans of the franchise have been waiting patiently for the fourth movie of the series after the success of Total Dhamaal in 2019.

Well, they need to wait no longer. Dhamaal 4 is slated for release later this year.

Dhamaal 4 Release Date

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have announced that the biggest comedy adventure of the year will release in theatres on June 12, 2026. T-Series Films recently broke the news with the fun caption, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai.” With this new release date, the film has officially avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. For the unversed, the fourth installment of the franchise was earlier planned for a release on Eid 2026.

With its signature madness, unforgettable characters, and outrageous situations, Dhamaal 4 is all set to bring families and friends together for the biggest comedy celebration of the year. The movie will bring the heat to theaters this summer with a stellar ensemble cast.

Dhamaal 4 Cast & Crew

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also join the star-studded cast lineup for the upcoming movie.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the much-anticipated film, in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The movie is all set to bring boisterous laughter to the theatres from 12th June. For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

