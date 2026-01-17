Most big banner films hit the theaters with a lot of noise, pomp, and relentless marketing. That helps drive up their box office numbers, which is pretty much a necessity for big-budget films. On the other hand, films with relatively smaller budgets focus more on attracting audiences through strong storylines and engaging narratives more than marketing gimmicks.

The 2025 Gujarati film Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate is an excellent example of how a film with a budget of only ₹50 lakh can collect over ₹120 crores at the box office just by strong word of mouth. Three such titles expected to pick up momentum after hitting the theaters this year are Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, O’Romeo, and Dacoit: A Love Story.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! Movie

Director: Shashank Bali

Shashank Bali Theatrical release on: February 6, 2026

This film is getting attention because it comes from a long-running, much-loved show of the same name. The makers aim to bring the same lighthearted tone to theaters. The trailer has already come out. The movie stars Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (also known as Nirahua), Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and BR Brijendra Kala.

The story follows Tiwari, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, and their wives. The twist comes when Ravi Kishan’s character enters the picture and plans to marry Bhabhi Ji. The trailer suggests a mix of comedy and a bit of action on the big screen.

O’Romeo

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Theatrical release on: February 13, 2026

The makers have released the first look of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, O’Romeo. The movie is all about budding love and the troubles that follow it. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the teaser also includes Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey (special appearance), Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

The plot hasn’t been fully revealed, but the teaser indicates an unpredictable, dark, and emotional story revolving around unrequited love and its aftermath. Even though Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment produces the film, it keeps a low profile. It is certainly an underdog compared to other major releases this year, like Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Dacoit: A Love Story

Director: Shaneil Deo

Shaneil Deo Theatrical release on: March 19, 2026

The upcoming love action thriller features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in key roles. The story revolves around a man who escapes prison and later takes revenge on the woman whose betrayal had landed him there. The story is woven around the themes of love, crime, and revenge.

With these titles lined up, the coming weeks are set to bring a mix of romance, thrill, and suspense to the big screen. Despite maintaining a low profile, these movies could really put up a strong showing at the box office.

