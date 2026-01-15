Sahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated upcoming film O’Romeo created a story with its teaser release. Cinephiles and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, scheduled for February 13, 2026. While there is still around a month left for the movie to hit theaters, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala & Vishal Bhardwaj have dropped a new poster announcing the release of the first song.

Makers Drop New Poster Ahead Of First Song Release

The first song of O’Romeo, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, will be released tomorrow. The striking new poster features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, capturing love in the midst of chaos. The poster speaks volumes beyond its visuals, and adding to the rising excitement, the makers are all set to release the film’s first soulful song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The newly unveiled poster captures a haunting yet tender moment between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Bloodied and bruised, Shahid’s character holds Triptii close, his eyes filled with quiet desperation and unwavering love. The imagery suggests a romance tested by violence and fate, where emotions remain raw even as chaos erupts around them. The poster doesn’t just tease a love story—it hints at the heartbreak, sacrifice, and intensity that define Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinematic world.

Adding to the emotional weight, the first song features lyrics by Gulzar, vocals by Arijit Singh, and music presented by T-Series, setting expectations sky-high for a soul-stirring soundtrack. With just a glimpse of the song in the teaser, fans were already asking for more, eager to experience this classic Vishal Bhardwaj melody in its full glory.

More About O’Romeo

Set against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai, O’Romeo explores a turbulent era when the city’s underworld was taking shape, weaving crime, power, and passion into everyday life. The film stars an ensemble cast, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, alongside Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and others. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. O’Romeo is slated for a Valentine’s Week theatrical release on February 13, 2026, promising a dark, poetic love story with Bhardwaj’s signature intensity.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: O Romeo Real-Life Inspiration: Are Shahid Kapoor & Tripti Dimri’s Characters Based On Real People?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News