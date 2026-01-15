The talk around Dhurandhar 2 has picked up again as fresh reports point to a potential return for Akshaye Khanna in part 2 of the espionage thriller. His character left a strong mark in the first film, and fans have been waiting to see if he will return in the next chapter. Although Rehman Dakait’s story ended in part one, the makers are now piecing together a plot to bring more depth to his journey.

Will Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait Character Appear In Dhurandhar 2?

Reports from Filmfare suggest that the creative team is planning to explore Rehman Dakait’s early life in Dhurandhar 2. The plan is to show what shaped him and why he made certain choices. The Aditya Dhar-directed sequel will use flashback scenes to give more clarity to his past. This allows the plot to remain consistent with the first movie while adding more detail around Rehman’s character.

Akshaye Khanna is expected to join the shoot for a short one-week schedule at the end of this month (January 2026). His involvement might not result in the return of his character from the dead, but it will certainly give a better emotional link to the sequel. The team is using this chance to expand the world of Dhurandhar without breaking the continuity that viewers appreciated in the initial movie.

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance

Dhurandhar turned into a huge success with a budget of 225 crore and strong word of mouth. The film stands at an impressive 863 crore India Net by Day 40. Week 1 brought in 218 crore, and Week 2 reached 261.5 crore. It now ranks as the fourth most profitable Hindi film of 2025.

Apart from this, Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on 19 March 2026. The sequel takes off from the end of the first part, as it promises to open up the world of espionage further. Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza, and the new chapter promises bigger stakes and new conflicts. The sequel is set to clash at the box office with another thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, that features Kannada star Yash. With the clash, it would be interesting to see which one of the two performs better at the box office in March 2026.

