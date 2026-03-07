Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has already emerged as a success story at the Indian box office, and now it continues to push its profits higher. Recently, it secured a superhit verdict and is now continuing to display strong momentum in the second weekend. Surprisingly, collections on the second Friday, day 8, were higher than those of the first Thursday, day 7. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama posted an upward trend on the second Friday, day 8, rather than a drop. It earned an estimated 2.25 crore, up 32.35% from day 7’s 1.7 crore. Overall, it has earned 25.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 30.09 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Day 8 – 2.25 crore

Total – 25.5 crore

All set to become Kollywood’s 2nd most profitable film of 2026

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore, and against this cost, it has already earned 25.5 crore net. So, in the first 8 days itself, the film has recorded an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 16.5 crore, which equals 183.33% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

It is currently the third-most-profitable Tamil film of the year. To claim the second spot, it must overtake Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which recorded an ROI of 201.3%. To surpass Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer needs a net collection of 27.2 crore. With just 1.7 crore more to go, the film is all set to become the second most profitable Tamil film of the year today, on day 9. The first spot is held by With Love, with 652.75% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 25.5 crore

ROI – 16.5 crore

ROI% – 183.33%

Verdict – Super Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Inches Away From Becoming Bollywood’s 2nd Successful Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News