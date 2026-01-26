Acclaimed Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the tough, no-nonsense cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, the third installment of Hindi cinema’s popular, hard-hitting, female-led franchise. The cop action thriller is slated for a theatrical release on January 30, 2026. Like the first two films, the fearless cop embarks on a high-risk mission in what is being touted as a dark, deadly, and brutally intense tale.

At the time of writing, Mardaani 3 has garnered nearly 36k interests on BookMyShow, reflecting strong audience anticipation. As the film prepares to hit the big screen in the coming days, curiosity about its OTT release and streaming availability is already rising among fans. Let’s see when and where you can watch Mardaani 3 online after its theatrical run concludes.

Mardaani 3 Expected OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

According to OTTPlay, Mardaani 3 is set to complete the standard 56-day theatrical run before making its digital debut. The report further states that the Rani Mukerji starrer is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 27, 2026. However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s OTT release date and streaming platform is still awaited.

The expected date is calculated based on the standard eight-week theatrical run usually seen in Bollywood movies. And Netflix is expected to be the streaming platform for the film’s OTT release because the previous two editions were also released on the American site.

Mardaani Franchise

The first Mardaani film was directed by Late Pradeep Sarkar (Director – Parineeta). It was about how a senior and dedicated cop (Rani Mukerji) becomes hellbent on exposing the case of the kidnapping of young girls by a child trafficking mafia. In the sequel, Mardaani 2, the story follows the cop’s efforts to catch a psychopathic and ruthless contract killer (Vishal Jethwa of Homebound fame), who sexually assaults and brutally murders young girls.

In terms of audience reception, Mardaani (2014) holds a strong 7.3/10 user rating on IMDb, while Mardaani 2 (2019) matched it with an equally impressive 7.3/10 score, reflecting consistent appreciation from viewers.

Mardaani 3: Plot & Lead Cast

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and follows protagonist Shivani Shivaji Roy as she races against time to rescue young girls who have gone missing without a trace. The film sees the fearless cop taking on a dangerous case involving a beggars’ syndicate, promising a dark, high-stakes narrative. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the action thriller also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

Mardaani 3 – Official Trailer

