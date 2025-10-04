Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s finest actresses. With a career spanning over three decades, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. The actress is currently in headlines for winning her first National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway. In a recent interview, Rani opened up about competition with her cousin sister Kajol. Continue scrolling to know what she said!

Rani Mukerji On Rumors About Competition With Kajol

During an interview with ANI, Rani Mukerji was asked about her competition with her sister Kajol, since both emerged as immensely successful actresses at the same time. In response, Rani said, “There was no competition. When we do films, we compete with ourselves. Today, if you watch a film of mine, you will definitely compare it with my last film. You will never compare me to a film that somebody has done.”

She further added, “Competition is always with your own craft. You always want to do better. You don’t want the audience to say, ‘She’s not doing a good job today. She was doing better in her earlier films.’ I would have died if I had to hear such things about me. I have to keep improving my craft with each decade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ranimukerjie

Rani Mukerji Says There Never Existed A Rivalry Between Actors

Speaking further about showbiz rivalry, Rani shared, “I am not competing with somebody else because other people’s journey will be different from mine. The choice of films that another actor does is entirely about what another actor is doing. What I choose to do with my career is completely different. So, there was never competition between the actors.”

“When we do an ensemble cast film, you always focus on giving your best in that particular scene. The director would want to see each actor delivering a better performance in each scene. The audience compares actors on the basis of their performances,” the actress added.

Rani Mukerji’s Upcoming Projects

Rani Mukerji started her acting career in 1996 with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Some of her notable films include Black, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Hichki, and Hum Tum, among many others. After winning acclaim with her role in 2023’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway, Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mardaani 3 and also have a cameo in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Shocking Cyber Crime Incident Targeting His Teen Daughter: “Can You Send N*de Pictures?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News