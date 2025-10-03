Despite combat efforts and regular attempts to raise awareness, cybercrime is on the rise nearly every day, and nobody is spared. Not even the affluent or those in power. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed one such horrifying incident when his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara, received an obscene message from a person with whom she was playing an online mobile game.

What Did Akshay Kumar Say About Daughter Nitara Falling Prey To Cyber Crime?

Speaking at the Inauguration of Cyber Awareness Month, Kumar said, “My daughter was playing a video game on mobile. Suddenly, a person on the other side said, ‘From where are you?’, and my daughter replied, ‘Mumbai’. Then it was followed by some courteous messages. Then a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ And then he sent a message, ‘Can you send me a n*de picture of yours?’ My daughter switched off the phone and went and spoke to my wife about it. I am telling this because this is also part of cybercrime.”

The 58-year-old actor revealed that the person playing the online game with his daughter was very courteous at first. He revealed that he was sending messages like, ‘Well played’ and ‘You’re doing good’, etc. However, it was later that the person sent his daughter a message asking for her explicit pictures. Akshay Kumar also warned the parents about the online games and assessed the need for mandatory cyber periods in schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustan Times (@hindustantimes)

Akshay Kumar On The Career Front

On the career front, Kumar is basking in the success of his latest film, Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the Jolly LLB franchise. While the film received a good response in terms of reviews and earnings, it is still considered underwhelming compared to the first two parts. The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in crucial roles.

Akshay Kumar also starred in Sky Force, Kesari 2, and Housefull 5 this year. He is set to appear next on Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla as well as Haiwaan.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan Wins Hearts With “Absolutely Epic” Performance, Fans Say “I Fell For Him All Over Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News